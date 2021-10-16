Citigroup Boosts The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $29.00

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NYSE MTW opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.05 million, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,604,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after buying an additional 1,116,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after buying an additional 566,985 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 281,421 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 561,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 235,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

