Citigroup Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $235.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $199.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.