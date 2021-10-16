Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Financial Comparison

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 15.41% 16.55% 12.73% GSI Technology -65.68% -25.40% -21.95%

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cirrus Logic and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus target price of $105.45, suggesting a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cirrus Logic and GSI Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.37 $217.34 million $3.75 21.36 GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.40 -$21.50 million N/A N/A

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats GSI Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

