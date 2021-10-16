Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $106,000 in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 54,331 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 258.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 64,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 56.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 24.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASUR opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.16. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

