CIBC Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$105.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GRT.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.92. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$71.66 and a twelve month high of C$96.38. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

