Chubb (NYSE:CB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CB. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. increased their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.11.

CB stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a 12-month low of $116.82 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after buying an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

