Choice Properties REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$323.94 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.