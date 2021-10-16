Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.68. The stock had a trading volume of 167,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.53.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

