Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDSVF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSVF traded up $269.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12,052.38. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $7,865.95 and a 52-week high of $12,052.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11,441.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10,314.81.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

