Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.05. 2,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,668,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 194,738 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.