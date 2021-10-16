Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.05. 2,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,668,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 194,738 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

