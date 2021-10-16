China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Down 38.8% in September

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.56% of China Finance Online at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRJC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 92,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,339. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. China Finance Online has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

