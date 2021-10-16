Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.