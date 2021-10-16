Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 183.9% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CADMF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. It focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

