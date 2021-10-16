Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 183.9% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CADMF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
Chemesis International Company Profile
