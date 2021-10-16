Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $4.10 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 122,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

