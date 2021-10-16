Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$223.36 million for the quarter.

