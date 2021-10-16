Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.12. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $3.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $21.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.07 to $24.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $29.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.04 to $34.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.92.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR traded down $4.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $699.03. 738,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,877. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $765.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $715.09.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Earnings History and Estimates for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

