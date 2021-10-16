Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a buy rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.06.
Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
