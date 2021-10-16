Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a buy rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

