CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CNFN remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 30,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. CFN Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
About CFN Enterprises
Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.