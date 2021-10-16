CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CNFN remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 30,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. CFN Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

