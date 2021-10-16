Century Aluminum Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

CENX stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.82. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,970,000 after purchasing an additional 110,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

