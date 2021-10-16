Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by Tudor Pickering to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.13.

Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.11 billion and a PE ratio of 327.95.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.6940751 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

