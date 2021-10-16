Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 327.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.81. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.90.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.6940751 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

