Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -233.20 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

