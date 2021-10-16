CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of CDW worth $55,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

CDW stock opened at $177.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $117.02 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.