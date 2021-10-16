CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $459.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.