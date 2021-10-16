Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 324,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CADNF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.70 on Friday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

