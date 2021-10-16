Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Short Interest Update

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 149,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cascade Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Cascade Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Cascade Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.45.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cascade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.