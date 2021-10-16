Carry (CRE) Market Cap Reaches $99.16 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $99.16 million and $19.28 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00088738 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00021442 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

