Carrier Global Co. (CARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Carrier Global has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

