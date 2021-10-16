CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post $35.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.38 million and the lowest is $35.50 million. CareCloud posted sales of $31.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $135.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.32 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $155.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million.

MTBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,940 shares of company stock valued at $471,585. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in CareCloud by 47.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

MTBC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 91,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.85.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

