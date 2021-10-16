Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 147,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,036. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

