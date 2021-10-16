Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cannae were worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cannae by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cannae by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cannae by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cannae by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 92,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

NYSE CNNE opened at $31.68 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.