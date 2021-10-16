Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in September

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 394,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,448.0 days.

Canfor Pulp Products stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 6,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

CFPUF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price (down previously from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.