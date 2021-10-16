Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.63.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock remained flat at $$146.39 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day moving average is $156.07. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $109.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

