Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$160.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$342,976. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 in the last three months.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$146.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$139.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$96.42 and a 52 week high of C$152.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.3714793 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

