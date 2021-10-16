Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $20,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10,236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 188,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,651,000 after buying an additional 113,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CM shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Shares of CM opened at $119.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average is $112.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

