Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $903,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

