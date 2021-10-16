Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Sell”

Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $899.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

