California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 47,985 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,292,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,985 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $46,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

