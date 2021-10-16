California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,651 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $57,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Generac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock opened at $451.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.18 and a 200 day moving average of $384.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.02 and a 52 week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.41.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

