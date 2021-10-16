California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Invitation Homes worth $47,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

