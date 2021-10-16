California Public Employees Retirement System Has $61.17 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,260 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The Kraft Heinz worth $61,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

