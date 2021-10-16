California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 17,533 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $53,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

