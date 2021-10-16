California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CALB opened at $17.59 on Friday. California BanCorp has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $144.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.26.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 14.93%.
California BanCorp Company Profile
California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.