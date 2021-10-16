California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CALB opened at $17.59 on Friday. California BanCorp has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $144.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.26.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 14.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 807,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

