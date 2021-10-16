Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 96.7% in September

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CPZ stock opened at 20.74 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.00 and a twelve month high of 21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 20.29.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
