Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 96.7% in September

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CPZ stock opened at 20.74 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.00 and a twelve month high of 21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 20.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

