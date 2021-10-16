Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 988,412 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988,412 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $111,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $2,860,022.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 633,037 shares of company stock valued at $47,034,023. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

