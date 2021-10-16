Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $28.34 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.11% of Kansas City Southern worth $28,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $211,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.28.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.00.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

