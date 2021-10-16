Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 417,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $217,897,000 after buying an additional 190,395 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $628.29. 4,116,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $580.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.74.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

