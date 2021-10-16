Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 65,009 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,009 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,726 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average is $137.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.