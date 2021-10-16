Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

