C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 120.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437,932 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of C4 Therapeutics worth $99,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 158,405 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 161,722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolie Siegel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,182. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

